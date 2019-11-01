Crackdown on stubble burning: Farmer caught red-handed, fined ₹7,500 in Mohali

cities

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 00:44 IST

Cracking the whip on farmers burning stubble, the district administration on Thursday issued its first challan for the violation in Mohali sub-division.

During a check, a team led by sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdeep Saigal found a farmer, Ajmer Singh, along with his partners, burning stubble in Bathlana village, near Landran. The farmer was caught red-handed and fined ₹7,500 as stubble burning is banned in Punjab.

So far, 25 similar challans have been issued in Dera Bassi and six in Kharar, fetching the administration ₹1 lakh in fine. Red entries have been made in the land records of the offenders, making them ineligible for any government facility or bank loan.

The challans are issued by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan had constituted three teams for all three sub-divisions to check the practice.

SDM Jagdeep Saigal said through the drive, they were urging farmers to use subsidised modern agriculture apparatus for effective management of crop residue. “Also, officials of the agriculture department are checking the use of apparatus like rotavator, happy seeder and Super Straw Management System,” he said.

DC Dayalan said nodal officers had been deputed in paddy-growing villages across the district to curb the practice more effectively, and create awareness about the ill-effects of paddy stubble burning.

He said the staff of cooperation, revenue, rural development and panchayats, agriculture, horticulture and soil conservation departments and powercom were also working in tandem to check this menace.

The nodal officers will also undertake activities ranging from holding meetings with the farmers, arranging crop-residue management machines, distributing pamphlets in villages and making announcements in gurdwaras.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 00:44 IST