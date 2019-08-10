Criminal carrying over ₹1 lakh reward killed in police encounter in UP’s Baghpat

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 18:25 IST

A criminal involved in multiple cases of loot and murder, carrying a bounty of more than ₹1 lakh on his head, was shot dead in an encounter in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, said police. Cops said his aide managed to escape during the operation.

A constable, Anuj Kumar, also sustained injuries in his abdomen during the exchange of fire and was admitted to a hospital.

Superintendent of police (SP), Baghpat, Avinash Kumar Pandey said, “The deceased criminal was a history sheeter -- Vikas alias Tony. He was involved in several cases of loot and murder, including cash loot from the Meerut electricity department. The Rohta police of Meerut had declared an additional reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. We are scanning his criminal record to get leads about his aides. A combing operation has been launched to nab the aide who escaped.”

Police said a pistol, live cartridges and a motorcycle were recovered from the encounter site.

According to the station house officer (SHO) of Doghat station, he and his team spotted two criminals while patrolling on Saturday morning and asked them to stop. “They fired at the team and tried to escape on their motorcycle. The police chased them and engaged them in an encounter. Vikas was injured in the firing and succumbed on the way to the hospital,” said the SHO.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019