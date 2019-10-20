Criminal with over ₹1 lakh cash reward on his head killed in police encounter in Meerut

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:58 IST

A criminal carrying a reward of ₹1.5 lakh on his head was shot dead in a police encounter in the jungle of village Kakkepur, Saroorpur Khurd area of Meerut district, late on Saturday night, said police. The deceased, Sanjeev Pakodi, was a member of the Udham Singh gang, they said.

Senior superintendent of police Ajay Sahni told reporters on Sunday, “He was a wanted criminal and had killed two people of a family. It is believed that he had come to murder the witness. We were able to corner him in the village.”

“In an attempt to flee, he fired at the police team. A bullet hit a police official’s bulletproof jacket. In retaliation, the police fired at him and he sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed to them,” said Sahni, adding that Sanjeev was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The SSP said that the deceased was also involved in a bank robbery in Baghpat. “The police are trying to nab his companions who escaped during the exchange of fire,” he said.

Two guns, three pistols and cartridges were recovered from the spot, said police.

NAMED IN FOUR MURDERS

SP (rural) Avinash Pandey said that Sanjeev was named in four murders in Saroorpur area of Meerut and Chaprauli in Baghpat district as well as in a loot case in Ghaziabad. “The Saroorpur police announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him and the Bhojpur police of Ghaziabad had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on him,” he said.

Police said Sanjeev, a resident of village Saroorpur Khurd, first came on their radar in 2012 when he shot dead the then village pradhan Neetu. In 2017, he was named in the murder of Neetu’s younger brother Parvinder, who had married Neetu’s widow Kavita. Police then provided Kavita with gunners for her security.

Police said that Sanjeev and his two aides reached Kavita’s house on Saturday night and opened fire at her. He later escaped towards the jungle. SHO Saroorpur Khurd police station Satish Kumar, who was on patrolling duty at the time, said, “When we received information about the incident, we rushed towards the jungle. A team of crime branch also arrived at the spot to assist Saroorpur police,” he said.

(With agency inputs)

