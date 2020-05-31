CycloneNisagra 6 NDRF teams from Pune deployed in 5 coastal districts

cities

Updated: May 31, 2020 18:43 IST

PUNE: Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in five coastal districts of Maharashtra as cyclone-conditions were reported from the Arabian Sea.

“In view of the developing cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea, six teams of NDRF Pune are being deployed in Maharashtra. Apart from these, three teams of NDRF are already on standby in Mumbai,” said an official of the NDRF.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of Cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’, raising a pre-cyclone alert in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Of the six teams, two teams are deployed in the Palghar district, and one team each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Two teams of NDRF Pune were also deployed in West Bengal to rescue people from the effects of Cyclone Amphan. The teams were airlifted from Pune on May 21