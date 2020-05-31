e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / #CycloneNisagra 6 NDRF teams from Pune deployed in 5 coastal districts

#CycloneNisagra 6 NDRF teams from Pune deployed in 5 coastal districts

cities Updated: May 31, 2020 18:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in five coastal districts of Maharashtra as cyclone-conditions were reported from the Arabian Sea.

“In view of the developing cyclone situation in the Arabian Sea, six teams of NDRF Pune are being deployed in Maharashtra. Apart from these, three teams of NDRF are already on standby in Mumbai,” said an official of the NDRF.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of Cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’, raising a pre-cyclone alert in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Of the six teams, two teams are deployed in the Palghar district, and one team each in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Two teams of NDRF Pune were also deployed in West Bengal to rescue people from the effects of Cyclone Amphan. The teams were airlifted from Pune on May 21

top news
Delhi records highest one-day spike of 1,295 Covid-19 cases, tally past 19k
Delhi records highest one-day spike of 1,295 Covid-19 cases, tally past 19k
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Maharashtra, Gujarat on pre-cyclone alert as Nisarga likely to form over Arabian Sea
Maharashtra, Gujarat on pre-cyclone alert as Nisarga likely to form over Arabian Sea
200 special trains to run from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1
200 special trains to run from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1
In Maharashtra’s Mission Begin Again, shops, markets allowed to open on odd-even basis
In Maharashtra’s Mission Begin Again, shops, markets allowed to open on odd-even basis
Railway officers help 70-yr-old abandoned lady, book her ticket to get back home
Railway officers help 70-yr-old abandoned lady, book her ticket to get back home
Xiaomi increases price of select Redmi phones in India
Xiaomi increases price of select Redmi phones in India
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In