Dadri civil surgeon gets show-cause notice for sudden absence

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 02:44 IST

Dadri deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to civil surgeon Dr Pradeep Sharma for leaving the district headquarters on April 25 and 26 without permission.

“Several calls were made to Sharma during his absence, but didn’t respond. Due to this, students who had returned from Rajasthan’s Kota could not be sent home as their check-up got delayed. Migrant workers staying in relief camps could not be screened either,” the order stated.

The DC has told Sharma to resume duty with immediate effect and file a written explanation by April 28.

The civil surgeon could not be reached for comment.