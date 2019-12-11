Day 2: Kin of Amritsar train tragedy victims continue protest

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:29 IST

Still waiting to get the promised government jobs, families of Amritsar Train Tragedy on Tuesday continued their protest on Bhandari Bridge in the holy city for the second day of their indefinite protest against the state government.

Women, children and elderly of more than 45 families whose loved ones were mowed down by a passenger train during Dussehra celebrations on October 19 last year, started their agitation against the state government on Monday morning.

The protesters who have been sitting for last 33 hours (till 6 pm on Tuesday) even in the wee hours of biting winter cold, feel cheated by the ruling government as no Congress leader has yet paid them a visit. The protestors added that besides jobs, government has failed to take action against the six policemen and seven officials of Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC), who were found responsible in the probe conducted by them.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajesh Honey and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Shamsher Singh Shera joined the protestors to raise slogans against Congress government for failing to provide relief and justice to kin of train tragedy victims.