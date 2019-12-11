e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Day 2: Kin of Amritsar train tragedy victims continue protest

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Still waiting to get the promised government jobs, families of Amritsar Train Tragedy on Tuesday continued their protest on Bhandari Bridge in the holy city for the second day of their indefinite protest against the state government.

Women, children and elderly of more than 45 families whose loved ones were mowed down by a passenger train during Dussehra celebrations on October 19 last year, started their agitation against the state government on Monday morning.

The protesters who have been sitting for last 33 hours (till 6 pm on Tuesday) even in the wee hours of biting winter cold, feel cheated by the ruling government as no Congress leader has yet paid them a visit. The protestors added that besides jobs, government has failed to take action against the six policemen and seven officials of Amritsar Municipal Corporation (MC), who were found responsible in the probe conducted by them.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajesh Honey and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Shamsher Singh Shera joined the protestors to raise slogans against Congress government for failing to provide relief and justice to kin of train tragedy victims.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities