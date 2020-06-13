e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Day after arrest of 2 LeT terrorists, accomplice held in Pathankot

Day after arrest of 2 LeT terrorists, accomplice held in Pathankot

cities Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PATHANKOT A day after two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives — Aamir Hussain Wani and Wasim Hassan Wani — were arrested with weapons, Punjab Police on Friday arrested their accomplice while he was trying to flee to Kashmir.

Javed Ahmed Bhat, 29, of Shopian was apprehended and his truck impounded from Dhobra Bridge, Pathankot. DGP Dinkar Gupta said Javed is a co-villager of the other two LeT operatives. “The trio had been doing transport business for the past over 2-3 years, and had been making trips to Delhi, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Brother of a J&K home guard, Javed too was selected by the unit in 2012 but he quit the job,” he said.

“In the questioning, Javed said that he had come with Aamir and Wasim from the Kashmir to Amritsar to collect a weapon consignment. They came in two trucks and after collecting weapons from near Vallah Road on June 11, Aamir and Wasim asked Javed to stay back in Amritsar to contact the weapon supplier on the directions of their handler Ishfaq Ahmed Dar alias Bashir Ahmed Khan of LeT,’ Gupta said.

“Further investigation is in progress to identify further links and associates of the three men in Punjab and J&K,” said the DGP, pointing out that these arrests indicated Pak-backed terror network.

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
LIVE: Total cases in Maharashtra climb to 1,04,568; death toll at 3,830
LIVE: Total cases in Maharashtra climb to 1,04,568; death toll at 3,830
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work
4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In