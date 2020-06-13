Day after arrest of 2 LeT terrorists, accomplice held in Pathankot

cities

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:52 IST

PATHANKOT A day after two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives — Aamir Hussain Wani and Wasim Hassan Wani — were arrested with weapons, Punjab Police on Friday arrested their accomplice while he was trying to flee to Kashmir.

Javed Ahmed Bhat, 29, of Shopian was apprehended and his truck impounded from Dhobra Bridge, Pathankot. DGP Dinkar Gupta said Javed is a co-villager of the other two LeT operatives. “The trio had been doing transport business for the past over 2-3 years, and had been making trips to Delhi, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Brother of a J&K home guard, Javed too was selected by the unit in 2012 but he quit the job,” he said.

“In the questioning, Javed said that he had come with Aamir and Wasim from the Kashmir to Amritsar to collect a weapon consignment. They came in two trucks and after collecting weapons from near Vallah Road on June 11, Aamir and Wasim asked Javed to stay back in Amritsar to contact the weapon supplier on the directions of their handler Ishfaq Ahmed Dar alias Bashir Ahmed Khan of LeT,’ Gupta said.

“Further investigation is in progress to identify further links and associates of the three men in Punjab and J&K,” said the DGP, pointing out that these arrests indicated Pak-backed terror network.