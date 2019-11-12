Day not far when we’ll be able to go to Nankana Sahib: CM

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 22:03 IST

Devotees thronged gurudwaras across the state capital on Tuesday to pay obeisance to first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Devji, on his 550th birth anniversary.

Shri Guru Singh Sabha and the Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee organised ‘Gurupurab’ celebrations at Gurudwara Naka Hindola (DAV College) and Gurudwara Alambagh.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said: “I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all of you for this (opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor). The day is not far when we will be able to go to Nankana Sahib.”

Situated in the Punjab province of Pakistan, Nankana Sahib is named after Guru Nanak Dev, who was born in the city and began preaching there. It is a popular pilgrimage site for Sikhs from across the world and carries high historic and religious value.

Extending wishes on the occasion of Guru Purab, Adityanath said the country and humanity can never forget the sacrifices of Sikh gurus.

“Around 550 years ago, when the country was facing foreign invasions, religions and truth were being destroyed. During that period, Guru Nanak Dev Ji had paved the way for the welfare of humanity through his divine light,” he said.

The CM said: “Guru Nanank Dev had the courage to call Babur a ‘Jabar’ (atrocious) at the time when people were reeling under the Mughal emperor’s atrocities. In that period, Guru Nanak Dev Ji gave a new direction to the society with the light of his knowledge.”

“When the country and religions came under threat, the Sikh gurus never bowed or turned back. The sacred tradition of the sacrifice of Sikh gurus is written in golden words in the history of India and every Indian expresses gratitude towards this,” he said.

Adityanath added: “Due to this great contribution, every Indian residing in any part of the world pays tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji through Prakashotsav.”

The All India Radio (AIR), Lucknow relayed 30-minute programme live from DAV College, Aishbagh Road, from 9.15am to 9.45am.

Rajendra Singh Bagga, president of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, congratulated the gathering on this occasion and his message was relayed through AIR.

Also present on the occasion were deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, minister for urban development Gopalji Tandon, minister of state Baldev Singh Aulakh, minister Brijesh Pathak, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

Rajendra Singh Bagga presented ‘siropa’ and shawls to the dignitaries.

Prakoshotsav was also celebrated at Gurudwara Alambagh where a huge pandal was decorated and the holy Shri Guru Granth Sahib was placed in a beautifully decorated Palki at the centre.

Since early morning, thousands of devotees from in and around Lucknow converged at the gurudwara to have ‘darshan’ of Shri Guru Granth Sahib.

Nirmal Singh, president of Alambagh Gurudwara, said: “Guru ka langar was distributed among 25,000 people irrespective of caste, creed and religion from 1pm to 5pm.”