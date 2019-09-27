e-paper
DDC, Harvard, World Bank to study free ride for women in buses

Sep 27, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), the think-tank of Delhi Government, is collaborating with a research team from Harvard University and World Bank to study the effect of the scheme on free ride for women in Delhi’s public buses — which is all set to take off on October 29 — in the areas of safety and mobility, the commission’s vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said on Friday.

Shah said the research design will use primary data collected from a sample of approximately 800 women living across Delhi. The data will be collected through an initial household baseline survey as well as repeated telephone surveys before and after the launch of the policy.

The data will include a travel diary as well as questions on observed and experienced incidents related to women safety in public transport.

The research team will collect data on bus ridership separately on the basis of gender through direct observation in selected bus stops throughout Delhi, both before and after the implementation of the policy, Shah said.

The study method will analyse the mobility patterns and perceived safety before and after the launch of the policy, using several comparison groups of individuals less likely to be impacted by the policy.

These groups will include women and also men who travel regularly but do not use buses. The research will also study the overall effect of the policy through the change in the ridership pattern of women in buses, a DDC statement said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 21:57 IST

