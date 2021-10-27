DDMA allows public celebrations of Chhath Puja in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to allow public celebrations of Chhath Puja in Delhi, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. In a tweet, Sisodia said that the festival can be celebrated publicly, though this should be done keeping in mind all necessary protocols to guard against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“In today's DDMA meeting, a decision was taken to allow celebrations of Chhath Puja. Now all residents of the city can celebrate this festival together at pre-decided venues while following all norms to protect themselves from Covid-19,” a rough translation of Sisodia's tweet, which was posted in Hindi, read.

In permitting the festivities, the DDMA reversed its September 30 order in which the body, for a second year in a row, barred public celebrations of Chhath, including along the banks of river Yamuna, as well as around water bodies and at temples. However, with the pandemic situation in the national capital under control, various groups, including members of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded that outdoor celebrations of the festival be allowed.

On October 14, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, who heads the DDMA, to allow Chhath celebrations in the city. Earlier, Sisodia, in a letter to Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, too, urged the central government to issue guidelines for this “as soon as possible.”

Chhath Puja, which falls on November 10 this year, is a major festival in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Delhi is home to a large number of people who celebrate this festival.