Deadline nearing, work on super specialty centre far from over in Patiala

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:37 IST

The Union health ministry has told the Punjab government to get the super specialty centre at Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital functional by February 15 but the work is far from over.

So far, only urology, neurosurgery and cardiothoracic departments have computerised tomography (CT) scan and out-patient department (OPD) services. These three departments, however, don’t have an emergency ward, in-patient department (IPD), intensive care unit (ICU) or intensive coronary care unit (ICCU).

Furthermore, the cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, endocrinology and neurology departments at the hospital are yet to be made functional.

A health department official, on the condition of anonymity, revealed that besides the delay in installing machines and equipment, the hospital is set to face another hurdle. “The government does not have any super specialist doctors and paramedical staff to run the centre. The government has also not advertised for these posts. It will take another 40 to 50 days to complete the entire process of hiring new super specialist doctors,” the official added.

Principal Dr Harjinder Singh said, “The Union health ministry has set February 15 as the deadline to get all departments, facilities and services functional. However, the work of installation of machines and equipment is in process. The government is also set to start hiring new super specialist doctors and paramedical staff. However, I don’t know when will the government advertise for these posts.”

He further added, “I am hopeful that the remaining work will be completed before the given deadline and all the departments and facilities will be thrown open to public on time.”

Dr Harjinder Singh along with principal secretary, state health and family welfare department, had met higher officials of the Union health ministry on Thursday. During the meeting, the ministry had directed the state health department to get the facilities at the super specialist centre functional by February 15.