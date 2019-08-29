Debris disposal irregular: TMC corporators want CID probe

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:53 IST

Women corporators of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday voiced their displeasure over irregularities in various civic projects, especially with the improper disposal of construction debris in the city.

All women corporators demanded a criminal investigation department (CID) probe into the alleged mismanagement of funds.

“Women corporators have no say in the functioning of the TMC,” said NCP corporator Aparna Salvi.

“Despite a demand for answers to our corruption queries, no officer is ready to answer. We are ashamed of being corporators in a corporation grappling with corruption and irregularities,” she said.

The issue was raised by Shiv Sena corporator Meenal Sankhye during the general body meeting. She claimed that despite the TMC spending over ₹9 crore to collect construction and demolition (C&D) debris across the city, most of it was dumped along the highways or the Thane creek.

According to the report submitted by the TMC’s solid waste department, its agency collected 11,000 metric tonnes of C&D waste from the city since June 2017 and GPS-enabled dumper trucks routinely cleared illegally dumped debris.

Sankhye said, “There should be an inquiry from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the project to collect the C&D debris. I will refuse to sit down unless the administration gives a satisfactory answer to the questions raised by the general body.”

Sena corporator Malati Patil also demanded strict action against corrupt officials.

Supporting the women corporators, NCP corporator Najib Mullah said the solid waste department’s report does not answer questions about debris littered in the city’s vast open spaces.

BJP corporator Mrunal Pendse also raised issues about the irregularities in the ₹20-crore Bollywood theme park at Vartak Nagar and said the administration has refused to answer them

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:53 IST