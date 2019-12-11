e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Cities

Dec 16 gang-rape: Convict’s father seeks FIR against sole witness

cities Updated: Dec 11, 2019 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A plea has been filed before a city court Wednesday against the sole eyewitness and the friend of 23-year-old paramedic student who was gang-raped in a moving bus on December 16, 2012.

The criminal complaint, filed by the father of one of the convicts Pawan Kumar, has sought the registration of an FIR against the woman’s male friend for ‘giving false and concocted information’, which had led to Kumar’s conviction.

The friend, the sole eyewitness in the case, was with her on the bus on the night of the incident.

The complaint, filed by Heera Lal Gupta, through advocate AP Singh, said a series of 10 tweets by the former managing director of a private news channel had said that the woman’s friend had taken money as bribe for interviews and debate appearances on television channels.

“It is quite clear that the sole eyewitness in the case has accumulated lakhs of rupees in bribe from various news channels...and thus affected the case by resulting in media trial (sic),” the complaint said.

The plea contended that the witness had given “false facts” and “fabricated statements” to the police. It sought that summons be sent to the man for providing a “baseless and concocted story”.

It sought that directions be issued to the police to register a case against the man for “hatching a well-planned conspiracy against innocent people”, leading to their conviction and causing widespread public anger.

“This calls for independent investigation into the perjury that appears to have been committed by him (witness), being the sole witness, his testimony has strongly influenced the outcome of the case which led to the imposition of death penalty on the accused,” the complaint said.

top news
Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
Citizenship bill clears Rajya Sabha hurdle, Congress calls it a dark day
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
‘Landmark day’: PM Modi after Rajya Sabha greenlights citizenship bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
‘Are headmasters of your Hindutva school’: Sena to BJP over CAB
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Pollard departs, Windies in trouble
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Pollard departs, Windies in trouble
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
Unsettling the Northeast | HT editorial
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities