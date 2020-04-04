Dedicated facility: Eight Covid-19 patients moved to PGIMER from two Chandigarh hospitals

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:33 IST

Despite doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) opposing the move, eight Covid-19 patients from two other city hospitals were on Friday shifted to the Extension Block of the institute’s Nehru Hospital dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

While the PGIMER decided to not allow admission to such patients from neighbouring states without its approval, the UT administration assured the institute of its support for sanitation, dietary, transportation, mortuary and other services.

Of the patients moved to PGIMER, seven were from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and one from Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, said UT health secretary Arun Gupta.

Doctors have opposed the move, saying it’s ‘harmful’ for patients. The UT health department, meanwhile, has said that city hospitals at the moment have 295 isolation beds, 46 ICU Beds, 24 ventilators, and 1,336 personal protection equipment .

All three hospitals: PGIMER, GMSH and GMCH will continue to carry out sampling.

The administration has also provided 200 PPE to the PGIMER, which has created the 60-bed facility at the Nehru Block for Covid-19 patients.

“The third floor of the hospital has 60 beds for Covid-19 patients in the initial phase, whereas on the fourth floor, 15 ventilators will be kept in the intensive care area. Similarly, in the second phase, if the patient number increases, other wards on the second and fourth floors will be opened,” said Dr Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson, PGIMER