132 Panipat bleach units shut in 10 years: RTI

As many as 132 illegal bleach houses have been sealed in Panipat by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in the last 10 years, revealed a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) reply. However, the board has imposed environmental compensation only on three such units, showed the document obtained by Delhi-based environmental activist Varun Gulati. Three units fined, order awaited on 26, says pollution board. (HT Photo)

Gulati had sought information regarding the illegal bleach houses operating in the district since January 1, 2016, and the number of closures for the same period. The RTI, a copy of which is with HT, shows that the HSPCB imposed a penalty of ₹35.20 lakh on Unique Enterprises in Karhans of Samalkha town in September 2024, ₹2.12 lakh and ₹1.75 lakh on two unnamed bleach houses owned by Rakesh Kumar and Naresh Kumar, respectively, in Jattal village of Panipat in July 2019.

Regarding the penalty imposed on 26 units, the board mentioned “order awaited”. However, the board did not specify the amount deposited or the pendency, if any, as sought by Gulati. The HSPCB refused to share details of each prosecution against the illegal units, citing exemption under Section 8 (1)(h) of the RTI Act.

In August last year, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) took a suo moto cognisance of the operation of 32 illegal bleach houses in the district, after which the pollution board took action against them.

The RTI shows that the penalty imposition on these illegal bleach house owners was still pending. Just before his transfer on May 25, the then deputy commissioner, Virender Kumar Dahiya directed departments concerned to nominate officials within 10 days to conduct a detailed survey. Speaking with HT, Gulati said that the illegally operated units had been harming the the air and groundwater of Panipat for years.

“There should be an independent high-level inquiry into this whole matter and the negligent officials should be held accountable,” he added.