2 men arrested for brazen Laksar attack on undertrial in police vehicle

ByNeeraj Santoshi
Updated on: Dec 25, 2025 10:05 pm IST

The target was Vinay Tyagi, who was lodged in a Roorkee Jail under the Gangster Act, and was being brought before a Laksar court for a hearing

DEHRADUN: Two men have been arrested in connection with the audacious attack on a police vehicle escorting a gangster to a Laksar court on December 24, police said on Thursday.

Police said two suspects were arrested from the forests near Sikandarpur village along the Bijnor Highway under the jurisdiction of Khanpur police station (X/nextminutenews7)

The two suspects, were identified as Sunny Yadav alias Shera (28), a resident of Gulzarpur under Kashipur police station in Udham Singh Nagar district, and Ajay (24), a resident of Kharmasa Colony, Kashipur, said Haridwar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal.

The two were arrested from the forests near Sikandarpur village along the Bijnor Highway under the jurisdiction of Khanpur police station.

Their target was Vinay Tyagi, who was lodged in a Roorkee Jail under the Gangster Act, and was in the district to appear before a Laksar court for a hearing.

The suspects, who were on a motorcycle, ambushed the police vehicle when it slowed near the flyover due to traffic congestion. The attackers blocked its path and fired multiple shots at the vehicle, targeting Vinay Tyagi. Two bullets hit Tyagi. Two policemen were also injured in the attack.

SSP Haridwar Pramendra Dobhal said separate police teams were formed, which led to the arrest of the two accused from the forest area.

Dobhal said the two suspects had previously been arrested in a robbery case registered in Kashipur and were out on bail.

Preliminary investigations revealed ongoing financial transactions between Vinay Tyagi and Sunny Yadav, who had been tracking Tyagi’s movements.

“Vinay Tyagi had allegedly been threatening Sunny when the latter demanded repayment of money. Sunny received information that Vinay Tyagi was to be produced before the Laksar court on December 24. Acting on this information, Sunny, along with his associate Ajay, carried out the shooting with the intention of taking revenge,” Dobhal said.

Two illegal pistols have also been seized.

