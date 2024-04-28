2 tourists washed away in Ganga in Rishikesh, SDRF launches search

Two tourists were washed away in River Ganga in the Rishikesh area in Uttarakhand on Sunday, police said adding that a search operation underway to trace them. SDRF team searching for two tourists who were washed away in Ganga in Rishikesh on Sunday.

According to the Lakshman Jhula police station officials, a group of eight youths from the NCR had arrived at Mast Ram Baba Ganga ghat in Lakshman Jhula on Sunday to spend their weekend. While bathing near Lakshman Jhula area of Pauri Garhwal district, two members of the group were washed away in the flow of the Ganga.

“Police control room received information about two youths getting drowned in Ganga. Lakshman Jhula police personnel along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also reached the accident site. Neha Dutt (29), who hails from Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, and Sahil Gupta (32), a resident of Gaur City Noida got washed. Search operation is going on to trace them “ said Lakshman Jhula police station in-charge Ravi Saini.

Saini said a group member Sakshi Kumari (39) from Sector-74, Noida also fell unconscious after slipping while bathing in Ganga. He said she was taken to a nearby hospital by the police.

Other group members included Chahat (27), Ankur Anand, Shreya (17), Naman (19) and Anupriya (20) all hailing from NCR Delhi -UP area, he said.

A team led by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) inspector Ravindra Sajwan and comprising specialist deep divers has been tasked to trace the two tourists.

Owing to the heavy footfall of tourists in and around the Haridwar-Rishikesh area, police have increased patrolling at sensitive ghats, besides deploying SDRF-Jal Police squad.