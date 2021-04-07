5 IIT Roorkee hostels sealed after 60 students test Covid positive

Five student hostels at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand have been sealed and declared containment zones after 60 students tested positive for Covid-19 over a span of two days, said IIT officials.

Fifty-four students were detected positive on Monday followed by six more on Tuesday evening. The institute has asked students not to return from home to hostels till further orders.

“After the 60 students were tested positive in the institute, five hostels named Korle, Kasturba, Sarojini, Govind Bhavan and Vigyan Kunj have been sealed and declared containment zones by the Haridwar district health department. The institute at present has about 3,000 students, of which, about 1,200 are in these five hostels,” said IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava.

She said all the students of the above-mentioned hostels have been asked to remain inside their rooms, where they were being provided with food and other requirements.

“The institute has turned its Ganga Bhavan hostel as the Covid care centre for treating infected students under the supervision of district health department. Apart from this, one guest house and another in-house establishment have been turned into quarantine centres for the first contacts of the infected students,” she said, and added that a committee has been formed to handle and manage the Covid-19 situation.

Uttarakhand on Tuesday recorded its highest daily spike this year with 791 Covid-19 cases, taking the infections’ tally in the state to 1,03,602. With seven more deaths, Covid-19 death toll reached 1,736, a mortality rate of 1.68%. Dehradun district was the worst affected on Tuesday with 303 new cases followed by Haridwar-185 and Nainital-- 107. The number of active cases in the state rose to 3,607, including 1,446 cases in Dehradun, followed by 1,010 and 344 in Haridwar and Nainital districts respectively. 96,647 Covid patients have been cured, registering 93.29% recovery rate. The number of containment zones has increased to 24 from 14 on Monday due to the recent surge. Maximum of these were in Dehradun district- 12.

After detection the infection, the institute’s management has asked other students to stay back at their homes till further orders. Also, the classes are being held online only, said Srivastava.