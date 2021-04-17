67 healthcare workers across 5 Uttarakhand districts test positive for Covid-19

Uttarakhand administration on Friday informed that 67 healthcare workers have tested positive in the state as the second wave of coronavirus prevails in the country.

According to the Director of State Medical and Health Department, Dr. SK Gupta, the Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly and the surge is mainly in five districts.

"67 healthcare workers, in Uttarakhand, have tested positive for Covid-19. The cases are spread across Dehradun, Tehri, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts," said Gupta.

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government has restricted the entry of people into the state secretariat. The order was issued by the Chief Secretary of the state Om Prakash on Friday said that only ministers and staff will be allowed to enter the secretariat. "The journalists are also not allowed to enter the secretariat," the order said.

Also to contain the spread of Covid-19, the schools in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Kotdwar Bhabar districts in Uttarakhand will remain closed till April 30. According to the order issued by Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the educational institutes in four districts including Dehradun will teach students through online mode.

"The schools in the remaining districts will continue in both offline and online mode amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," Rawat said in his order. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,484 active Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand.