73-year-old Uttarakhand man allegedly beats wife to death with cricket bat
The man called an ambulance and took his wife to the hospital, but he appeared suspicious and later admitted the crime, said the Dehradun police
The Dehradun police arrested a 73-year-old man who allegedly beat his wife to death using a cricket bat on Monday evening, police said.
The couple used to have frequent quarrels and a heated argument ensued between the two after the woman refused to make dinner last night around 10.30pm, they added.
The accused, identified as Ram Singh, called the 108 ambulance to take the victim, Usha Devi (53), to the hospital where doctors declared her dead, said NK Bhatt, in-charge at Dalanwala police station.
Upon inquiring, the accused appeared suspicious and later admitted the crime, he said.
To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.
The accused, who works as a street food vendor, married the victim three years ago after his first wife died due to chronic illness, the officer said.
He added that after their marriage in 2019, the accused came to know that she is the mother of notorious criminal Karan Shivpuri, who is facing many cases including that of loot and dacoity. According to police, the accused also told the police that the victim took his ₹14 lakh, which he had got after the sale of a plot.
A case was registered against the accused at Dalanwala police station under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
