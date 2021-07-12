AAP’s promise of free power sparks debate in Uttarakhand

Ahead of the state assembly elections in 2022, free electricity supply seems to have emerged a popular poll promise in Uttarakhand. Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal’s promise of free electricity supply of up to 300 units each to all the households may have been brushed aside as a “political gimmick” by both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, both the parties have made similar promises already.

In fact, state power minister Harak Singh Rawat recently announced free power supply of up to 100 units to all the households. Former CM and Congress national general secretary Harish Rawat had said, way back in 2019, that if voted to power in 2022, Congress would provide free electricity of up to 100 units in the first year followed by 200 units of free power from the second year of the five-year tenure.

Also Read | Over 5k people arrive in Har Ki Pauri on Sunday, police ramps up border checking

On Sunday, Kejriwal also added that AAP would also ensure 24-hr electricity supply to all the households along with free supply to the farmers. He also promised to waive all the pending electricity bills.

Experts said with its announcement, AAP got the reaction it wanted. Political analyst and professor of political science in Garhwal Central University in Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal, MM Semwal said, “AAP, which is still very new in the state the political scenario of Uttarakhand made such an announcement to become the talk of town ahead of elections. And they succeeded very well in that.”

“Whether they win the elections in 2022 is a different matter, but they have got the attention of the people and both the major parties that were earlier calling it irrelevant in the state politics. They have started a debate on the free power issue in state with the people talking about it now,” said Semwal.

Political analyst SMA Kazmi said, “Kejriwal’s announcement was a very well thought move with months left for the next assembly elections...He has actually done that in Delhi where people are getting free water and free power supply up to 200 units.”

Meanwhile, the Congress and BJP tried to downplay the announcement. Congress state president Pritam Singh said, “Kejriwal made the announcement because he knows AAP has no political ground in the state. Hence, he made it before the elections which is just a political gimmick. People of Uttarakhand are smart enough not to get trapped in such lucrative promises.”

On whether his own party has a similar promise for the electorate, he said, “The Congress will make only those promises which it can fulfil after winning. Not like AAP [without any proper analysis].”

BJP state president Madan Kaushik too termed AAP as irrelevant and said, “Their false promises won’t benefit in Uttarakhand where people are well aware. AAP did nothing in the state politics and is making such promises with the hope to get some votes. Both AAP and Congress would be rejected by the people in 2022.”