Agitators' shower flowers on pilgrims in a unique way to protest Mahakumbh SOP

By Sandeep Rawat

In a unique way of symbolic protest, Haridwar's local traders are welcoming pilgrims by showering flowers on them. This is being done to register their displeasure on restrictions imposed on pilgrims and tourists for Mahakumbh fair, starting next month in Haridwar.

Traders, local priests, Ganga Sabha, hoteliers, guest house/lodge owners, travel agencies operators and seers are opposing the strict guidelines set under the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Union ministry of health and Uttarakhand government respectively for Mahakumbh.

To raise this issue, small scale traders, including vendors, are also resorting to showering flowers on pilgrims, signifying their importance in the context of Kumbh fair as well as for traders.

State president of Small-Scale Trader's Association, Sanjay Chopra, said that both pilgrims and traders wait for 12 years for Mahakumbh fair and not allowing them to visit Haridwar during the Kumbh is not a fair decision.

"From a spiritual, religious and economic point of view, Kumbh fair is of immense importance. When there will be no pilgrims owing to tough SOP guidelines and Covid-19 protocols what will be the Kumbh scenario?" said Chopra.

The Ganga Sabha, which manages the affairs of the sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri, is also openly opposing the SOP laid down for Mahakumbh.

"When Union government has already announced the lifting of lockdown, Covid-19 positive cases are well below 12,000-10,000 mark, vaccination is being done, public places are open for all and sundry then why is a negative Covid-19 report mandatory for pilgrims for Kumbh fair?" said Ganga Sabha president Pradeep Jha.

The Haridwar Hotel Association and the Budget Hotel Association have termed the restrictions for Kumbh-bound pilgrims and tourists as “tyrant orders”.

"In the name of Covid-19 restrictions and precautions, the government, the mela and the local administration are hurting sentiments of people. Kumbh fair is being held since ancient times. Just in Haridwar, a negative Covid-19 report has been made mandatory but elsewhere in the country no such restriction is there for any such event," said Haridwar Hotel Association president Ashutosh Sharma.

Traders are demanding compensation if the government goes ahead with the Mahakumbh SOP.

"Traders wait for twelve years to earn something but in the last year, owing to the Covid pandemic, we have already suffered a lot. Now we had high hopes with the Mahakumbh but the government doesn't seem to be interested in organising the mega fair in a grand way," said district president of Mahanagar Vyapar Mandal, Sunil Shetty.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri said that it seems the government and the mela administration aren't interested in organising a full-fledged Kumbh. Why are the new guidelines being imposed every now and then? he questioned.

While urban development minister Madan Kaushik said that the SOP guidelines are to be adhered to, he added that the government is committed to hosting a grand and spiritual Kumbh fair with almost all permanent works completed for the fair.

He added that amidst the SOP guidelines and Covid-19 safety norms too, it is possible to organise a grand Mahakumbh.

