‘Not subject to removal’: Twitter on Haryana minister Vij’s tweet on Disha Ravi
Twitter said on Monday a tweet by Haryana’s home minister Anil Vij, in which he had posted about arrested climate activist Disha Ravi, has been investigated and "is not subject to removal" under rules governing extreme speech online. Vij had earlier on Monday tweeted in Hindi, saying that wherever seeds of anti-nationalism are found, they have to be exterminated from the roots.
The Haryana home minister posted the screenshots of Twitter’s notification hours after his tweet. “We have received a complaint regarding your account, @anilvijminister for the following content…” Twitter said in its response. “We have investigated the reported content and have found that it is not subject to removal under the Twitter Rules or German law. Accordingly, we have not taken any action as a result of this specific report,” it added.
In a comment on the arrest of the 21-year-old Ravi, Vij had on Monday urged the "extermination from the roots" wherever seeds of anti-nationalism are found. “Whoever harbours the seeds of anti-nationalism in their mind, has to be destroyed from the roots, be it #Disha_Ravi or anyone else,” Vij had tweeted in Hindi.
The minister’s remarks came two days after Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly sharing a Google toolkit related to the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Delhi Police have claimed that the Bengaluru-based Ravi made the toolkit detailing digital support for the farmers’ protest against the three farm laws in collaboration with Nikita Jacob and Shantanu. They said they had started an investigation ‘against unknown persons’ on February 4 for fomenting ‘disaffection and ill-will against the Indian government’ under the guise of supporting farmers’ unions in connection with the violence on January 26.
