Agnipath protests: Congress stages walk-out in Uttarakhand Assembly

The Opposition Congress in Uttarakhand staged a walk-out in the state legislative assembly on Friday after speaker Ritu Khanduri refused to allow a debate over the police lathi-charge on the youngsters protesting against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme in Haldwani area of Nainital district earlier in the day.

Leader of Opposition, Yashpal Arya told reporters outside the House that the lathi-charge against peaceful protests by youngsters in Haldwani is highly condemnable. “We wanted a debate on the issue. It was not allowed. So we staged a walkout so that we can extend our support to the protesters who have come out on the roads,” he said

Sumit Hridayesh, Congress MLA from Haldwani told reporters that they wanted a debate on the matter in the House under rule 310 as the matter of lathi-charge against protesting youth is a serious issue, but the same was not allowed by the Speaker. “So we staged a walkout from the assembly,” he said.

Hridayesh demanded strict action against the police officers who ordered lathi-charge on the youngsters who were protesting peacefully in Haldwani. “If action is not taken, we will hold massive protests in Haldwani and elsewhere in the state”

Bhuwan Kapri, deputy leader of Opposition and Congress MLA from Khatima said that the Uttarakhand government is trying to suppress the voice of the youth. “This Agnipath scheme is neither good for the security of the nation nor is it good for the future of the youth in the state”

The House also passed three amendment bills including Uttar Pradesh Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act, 1950 (amendment bill) 2022. The amendment seeks to facilitate changing land use from agriculture to non-agriculture so that traders and businessmen can avail loans based on that land.

The House also passed the budget for the year 2022-23 with an estimated expenditure of ₹ 65,571 crore and estimated revenue receipts of ₹ 63,774 crore. After the listed business was completed, the House was adjourned sine die by speaker Ritu Khanduri.

Congress state president Karan Mahara in a press conference here alleged that the Modi government was cheating youth and playing with their future through the Agnipath scheme.

“The Agnipath scheme is a deceit with the unemployed youth which will ruin their future. The Modi government is not only playing with the dignity and traditions of the Indian Army but also with the security of the country. Joining the army on a contract of 4 years is not a pleasant message for the security of the country. The government has no answer as to what will happen to the future of the youth recruited after four years of service. With India having borders with Pakistan, Bangladesh, China and Nepal, it is not in the interest of the country to recruit youth for just four years,” he said.

Mahara said the scheme has triggered heavy opposition in Uttarakhand, Bihar, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. “Even defence experts believe that this decision is going to compromise the efficiency, dexterity, ability, effectiveness and capability of the three services. After 4 years, at the age of 22 to 25 years, how will these youths build their future without any additional qualifications?”

Mahara said due to this scheme, discontent is spreading all over the country among the youth who want to serve in the army. “Uttarakhand has a proud history of serving the army. Being a military-dominated state, a large number of people are serving in the army from every village in the mountainous region and the youth of the new generation are always eager to serve the country. In such a situation, after 4 years, there will be no guarantee of a job in the hands of these youth and no pension facility”

Manveer Singh Chouhan, media in-charge of the Uttarakhand BJP said the Congress is trying to politicise the issue. “They want to politicise everything and mislead youth. They should instead explain to youth how this scheme will create jobs for lakhs of youths in the country. This is the BJP government’s ambitious scheme meant to provide employment to youth in huge numbers and engage them in national security and nation-building”

