Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
BJP wins all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand

ByNeeraj Santoshi
Jun 04, 2024 07:03 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday won all the five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand with Ajay Bhatt winning the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar seat with the highest margin of 3,34,548 votes by defeating Congress candidate Prakash Joshi. Bhatt got 7,72,671 votes while Joshi received 4,38,123 votes.

In Almora, BJP’s Ajay Tamta beat Congress candidate Pradeep Tamta by 2,25,893 votes. (HT photo)
In Almora, BJP’s Ajay Tamta beat Congress candidate Pradeep Tamta by 2,25,893 votes. (HT photo)

In Almora, BJP’s Ajay Tamta beat Congress candidate Pradeep Tamta by 2,25,893 votes. Ajay got 4,17,535 votes while Pradeep got 1,91,642 votes.

In Tehri Garhwal, BJP’s Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah won by a margin of 2,68,347 votes after defeating Congress candidate Jot Singh Gunsola. Shah got 4,55,949 votes while Gunsola managed to get 1,87,602 votes.

In Haridwar, BJP’s Trivendra Singh Rawat won by a margin of 1,61,092 votes after defeating Congress candidate Virendra Rawat. Trivendra got 6,48,498 votes while Virendra managed to get 4,87,406 votes.

The final counting figures, except in case of Nainital US Nagar seat, were not released at the time of filing this report (7pm).

News / Cities / Dehradun / BJP wins all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand
