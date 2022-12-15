Class 3 student dies after being allegedly beaten up, school manager booked

A class 3 student died after he was allegedly beaten up by a school manager in Roorkee, Haridwar district, police said.

According to police, nine-year-old Ali, a class 3 student of Rahmaniya Intermediate College was thrashed by school manager Jeeshan Ali on December 10 following which the student was admitted to the hospital but succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Police said Ali’s parents, upon knowing of the matter, reached the college and took their son to a Saharanpur-based medical centre where doctors referred him to a higher centre in Chandigarh. However, Ali died in Chandigarh hospital on Tuesday.

After a complaint was registered at Bhagwanpur police station on Wednesday by the parents of the deceased child, a case of culpable homicide under IPC section 304 against the school manager was filed by the police.

“On the complaint of the child’s father Naseem, a case was registered against school manager Jeeshan Ali. We are investigating the case and have taken statements of more than 40 students, teaching and non-teaching staff in this regard along with the accused school manager,” said station house officer (SHO) Bhagwanpur Rajiv Rauthan.

