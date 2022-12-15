Police arrest two for kidnapping two children

Mumbai: A man and a woman were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping two children from their house in Kanjurmarg on December 4.

According to Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai commissioner of police, the children, identified as Yogesh (5) and Monali (1) were kidnapped by a couple.

After an FIR was registered, seven teams were formed and sent to Kalyan, Pune, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad to trace the children.

On Wednesday, the kids were found in possession of a woman named Tara in Aurangabad.

Based on the information provided by the woman, a police team from Kanjurmarg police station searched Kopargaon in Navi Mumbai and arrested Harshal Kale (45).

“We are searching for his wife Purnima Kale as the couple were involved in kidnapping the kids and taking them to Aurangabad,” a police officer from Kanjurmarg police station said.

“The children are being brought to Mumbai to be handed over to their parents,” said Phansalkar. The police are also probing the motive behind the kidnapping and whether there is a larger gang operating.