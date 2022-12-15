Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Police arrest two for kidnapping two children

Police arrest two for kidnapping two children

mumbai news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 12:01 AM IST

A man and a woman were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping two children from their house in Kanjurmarg on December 4. After an FIR was registered, seven teams were formed and sent to Kalyan, Pune, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad to trace the children

HT Image
HT Image
ByMegha Sood

Mumbai: A man and a woman were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping two children from their house in Kanjurmarg on December 4.

According to Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai commissioner of police, the children, identified as Yogesh (5) and Monali (1) were kidnapped by a couple.

After an FIR was registered, seven teams were formed and sent to Kalyan, Pune, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad to trace the children.

On Wednesday, the kids were found in possession of a woman named Tara in Aurangabad.

Based on the information provided by the woman, a police team from Kanjurmarg police station searched Kopargaon in Navi Mumbai and arrested Harshal Kale (45).

“We are searching for his wife Purnima Kale as the couple were involved in kidnapping the kids and taking them to Aurangabad,” a police officer from Kanjurmarg police station said.

“The children are being brought to Mumbai to be handed over to their parents,” said Phansalkar. The police are also probing the motive behind the kidnapping and whether there is a larger gang operating.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out