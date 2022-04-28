Corbett chief, 2 IFS officers sacked over illegal construction
- The orders were issued by principal secretary forests RK Sudhanshu on Wednesday. HT has seen a copy of the orders.
Acting on the Uttarakhand high court’s directions to take action in complaints of illegal constructions and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR), the state government on Wednesday suspended two Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers and removed the director of the wildlife sanctuary from his post.
The orders were issued by principal secretary forests RK Sudhanshu on Wednesday. HT has seen a copy of the orders.
JS Suhag, former chief wildlife warden and current chief executive officer (CAMPA) and Kishan Chand, former divisional forest officer of Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, were suspended. CTR director Rahul (who goes by his first name), was removed from his post and attached to the office principal chief conservator of forests, Dehradun.
In January this year, the HC had directed the state chief secretary and principal secretary, forests, to take action against the officials found guilty in the case of illegal constructions and felling of trees in reserve’s Pakhro and Morghati areas.
On April 17, the state government served show cause notice to Rahul and asked him to reply within 15 days.
-
Raut seeks ED probe into Rana’s ‘underworld’ links
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that jailed Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana received a loan of ₹80 lakh from financier and builder Yusuf Lakdawala, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in ₹200-crore money laundering case, asking when the central agency would probe this aspect. Raut tweeted late on Tuesday.
-
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Judge who gave bail to Mishra recuses himself
An Allahabad high court judge on Wednesday recused Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court, who had earlier granted bail to Ashish from a bench hearing the bail plea of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni', in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Justice Rajeev Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court, who had earlier granted bail to Ashish, recused himself from hearing it again after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail order on April 18.
-
Seers protest demolition of Alwar temple
Bharatiya Janata Party workers, saints and their followers on Wednesday took out an 'aakrosh' rally in Rajgarh town of Alwar district, demanding that the temples razed as part of a demolition drive earlier this month be rebuilt immediately. On April 17 and 18, the Rajgarh Municipality had held a demolition drive to remove encroachments across the city. Two temples were among the 100 structures which were knocked down.
-
This tree has such a bad timing. Gulmohar arrives earlier. Only now one realises the existence of so many gulmohars in our midst. The early flowers spring up in late April. The lanes here are generously sprinkled with these trees. The batsman, Bhavya, is standing right under a deep red gulmohar. Each flower has five petals, one of them is white with streaks of red. A noteworthy gulmohar also towers in upscale Nizamuddin East.
-
Govt to build new factory complex at Jhandewalan
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the government will build a new factory complex at Jhandewalan to attract industries as part of its annual budget 2022-23. Sisodia held a meeting with officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited on Wednesday to review five projects announced in this year's budget, which has been titled the “Rozgar (employment) Budget”.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics