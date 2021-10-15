Covid-19: ‘Vaccine Mela’ in Dehradun; fridge, microwave, smartphone among prizes

The Dehradun district administration on Friday announced a mega vaccination drive against Covid-19, aimed at increasing the second dose vaccination coverage in the district. The ‘Vaccination Mela’ or the special drive would be organised between October 18 and November 2, in coordination with the state health department and the Smart City Project Ltd, news agency ANI reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scheduled during the festive season, the drive would encourage more vaccinations among the people. ‘Festivals are fun only when the second dose is done’ is the slogan for the drive, according to the report.

Further, residents taking their second dose of the vaccine during the vaccination drive would be rewarded through a lucky draw that would be sponsored by the smart city, ANI reported citing district magistrate and the CEO of the Dehradun Smart City Ltd R Rajesh Kumar.

Also read | Ahmedabad civic body announces free edible oil, lucky draw to boost vaccinations

“The people to people contact is more during the festive season. So, with a view to vaccinating every individual against Covid-19 with the second dose, the administration is organizing the Vaccination Mela, and the ones who will inoculate themselves during this period will be eligible to win various prizes in the lucky draw,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While almost 100% of the eligible population in the district have been administered a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the second dose coverage has only been 50%, Kumar said. People would be urged to get themselves vaccinated during the drive, he added.

Meanwhile, the prizes in the lucky draw from the administration include electric scooty, LED TV with sound system and double-door refrigerator in addition to the consolation prizes such as smartphone, tablet, microwave, kitchen appliances, food processor, oven, induction, tracksuit, shoes etc, the ANI report showed.

Earlier in the month, the Ahmedabad civic body also announced gifts such as a litre of edible oil and a lucky draw with ₹10,000-worth prizes to people who took the Covid-19 vaccine as part of its efforts to increase the vaccination rate and also to achieve the 100% coverage target.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of Thursday (October 14), Uttarakhand had reported 343,729 total confirmed infections of Covid-19 of which 28 cases were reported on the day. The death toll remained at 7,397 with no new fatalities and 175 active cases of the disease were present in the state, according to a state health department bulletin.

(With ANI inputs)