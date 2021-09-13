Defection politics heats up in Uttarakhand with new entrants in BJP

Uttarakhand is just months away from the next state assembly elections to be held early in 2022 with all the contesting parties already in poll mode. However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be already going a step ahead of others by succeeding in welcoming two sitting MLAs, including one from Congress, into the party fold.

The inclusions of the two MLAs, including Rajkumar from Purola constituency who was earlier in Opposition Congress, and independent MLA from Dhanaulti constituency Pritam Singh Panwar, created ripples in the state politics ahead of the elections. However, if the party insiders are to be believed, the mind behind this tactical move was of BJP Rajya Sabha member from the state and senior party leader Anil Baluni.

Baluni, who was recently elevated in the party as the national chief spokesperson, was is believed to be the one who paved the way for the two MLAs to join the party. It was also evident during the events held at BJP headquarters in Delhi for the formal joining of the two MLAs during which they hailed his “leadership skills and development works in their respective constituencies.”

“Rajya Sabha member Baluni played a major role in the inclusion of both Rajkumar and Panwar months before the elections. It was done very covertly and cleverly by him for which the persuasion was started a few months ago,” said a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity.

He added, “The MLAs were not included in the party without analysing the political equations. Panwar, who had played a significant role in the statehood movement, was also an MLA in the first assembly elections in 2002 after the formation of the state with Uttarakhand Kranti Dal. He has got his own strong support base.”

“Similarly, Rajkumar who is an SC member, has a significant hold in the community which will benefit the party in the upcoming elections. Baluni knew all these and decided to get in the party,” the leader said.

Another party leader too corroborated with him and said, “Apart from the above-mentioned reasons, the MLAs also have their own reasons to switch sides before the polls.”

“Rajkumar, who was earlier in the BJP before fighting the 2017 elections on Congress ticket, was uneasy after senior Congress leader and former CM was handed over the charge for the 2022 polls by their national leadership. Our leadership sensed that and played the right card at right time,” said the leader.

Despite several attempts, Baluni couldn’t be contacted.

The two MLAs - Rajkumar and Panwar - didn’t speak openly on Baluni’s role in their joining the BJP but hailed him as an “efficient leader of Uttarakhand.”

“Without any doubt, he is a very efficient leader who is concerned for the development of the state. During the first and the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, his relief works done for the poor in the state is its evidence. I was very impressed with that,” said Panwar.

Rajkumar, who joined the BJP from Congress on Sunday, hailed Baluni’s works on the improvement of health infrastructure in his constituency.

“I was mighty impressed with him when he helped in setting up an ICU in the government hospital in my constituency which falls in a small district of Uttarkashi. He didn’t see that I was an MLA from his opponent party. That just showed how much he is concerned for the people of the state, especially those hailing from the hills,” said Rajkumar.

Party state president Madan Kaushik refused to comment on any leader’s role in the inclusion of the two MLAs, saying, “They were influenced by the charismatic leadership of PM Narendra Modi which they even accepted during the formal induction at the party headquarters.”

“They saw that today BJP is the only party that is working for the development of Uttarakhand and the country under the able leadership of PM Modi. Hence, they decided to join the party in the national interest,” said Kaushik.