Dehradun man arrested for objectionable Facebook comment on Pahalgam attack

The Dehradun police have arrested a man for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Facebook on Pahalgam terror attack, officials said. The accused, Sahil Khan, in police custody.

The man, identified as Sahil Khan (20), is a resident of Deep Nagar near Shiv Mandir under Nehru Colony police station.

In a video doing rounds on social media, some men can be seen beating the accused and parading him in the public with blackened face, before he was handed over to the police. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh said, “On April 26, Deepnagar resident Karan gave a complaint to the Nehru Colony police station that one Facebook user named Acharya Rajesh Badoni uploaded a video and photos of the demolition of the illegal mazaar in Doon Hospital. It was shared by another Facebook user Saurabh Thakur. On the shared post, another Facebook user named Sahil Khan made an objectionable post on the temple located in Dharampur and Pahalgam attack. We registered an FIR and arrested the accused.”

Police said the accused works as an auto driver.

In a fresh statement issued by the police on Sunday, the police said, “In response to the demolition of the illegal mazaar located in Doon Hospital by the administration, a man had posted an objectionable post on social media regarding the demolition of temples and Pahalgam incident. The Nehru Colony police registered a case against the said person and arrested him. Some people are circulating a video on social media regarding the said incident with an attempt to spoil the social harmony. The police are keeping a vigilant eye on all social media platforms, and the people circulating such videos are being identified. Strict legal action will be taken against those who post such posts.”