Uttarakhand STF arrests Delhi man from Andhra for issuing bomb blast threats

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttarakhand Police on Wednesday arrested a Delhi man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly issuing threats of bomb blasts in different parts of Nainital. The Uttarakhand police said a cyber team was dispatched to Andhra Pradesh for the arrest of the accused. (Representative Image)

The accused, identified as Nitin Sharma, is a resident of Patel Nagar in Delhi. The police also recovered an Aadhaar card, a driver’s license and a voter ID from him.

According to STF, the accused first made a call to the Nainital Police control room in October last year to threaten bomb blasts in Nainital and issued similar threats on the Facebook page of the Nainital Police in July this year. The accused wrote in the threatening message, “We will blast bombs in different parts of Nainital within 24 hours all the bombs will explode and Hizbul Mujahideen will take the responsibility.”

A case in this regard was registered at Tallital Police Station under Section 66F (Punishment for cyber terrorism) of the Information Technology Act on July 23.

The investigation of the case was immediately transferred to the Cyber Crime Police Station in Dehradun on the instructions of higher officials.

Senior superintendent of police (STF) Ayush Agarwal directed the additional superintendent of police (STF) Chandra Mohan Singh for immediate arrest of the culprits.

SSP STF Ayush Agarwal said, “It came to light during the investigation that Nitin Sharma, the man who sent threatening messages, is a resident of Delhi. A cyber team was dispatched to Andhra Pradesh for the arrest of the accused. There, our team stayed for 20 days and searched CCTV cameras in different districts to gather information about him and finally arrested him.”

He said, “On July 13, 2023, the accused had created a fake Gmail account in the name of Amit Sharma. On the basis of this Gmail account, he created a Facebook ID. Using this fake ID, the accused issued threats on the official page of the Nainital Police.”