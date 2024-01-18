close_game
Dhami meets PM Modi in New Delhi, gifts him Bageshwar’s copper craft

Jan 18, 2024 11:06 PM IST

Uttarakhand chief minister Dhami provided updates on various sectors, including roads and transport, energy, the development of new townships.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, and they covered various developmental projects. Afterwards, he also presented products based on the famous copper craft of Bageshwar.

Dhami provided details to the prime minister about ongoing initiatives to attract investments, particularly during the Global Investors Summit. During the meeting, Dhami also briefed Modi about introducing the Cooperative Farmer Prosperity Card Scheme, known as the “Namo Cooperative Kavach Card”.

The chief minister apprised PM Modi of the enhanced promotion of “House of Himalayas” as a comprehensive brand overseeing the processing, packaging, and branding of local products in Uttarakhand. Additionally, Dhami shared information about initiatives like the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission to empower Uttarakhand. Other topics discussed included the development of the Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, endeavours to establish the state as a prominent wedding destination, and initiatives for expanding air services.

Moreover, Dhami provided updates on various sectors, including roads and transport, energy, the development of new townships, special initiatives in AYUSH, action plans for the Uttarakhand State Millet Mission, and the benefits offered to residents through the Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana.

Dhami also provided detailed updates on commencing work by designating the executing agency for asset transfer in widening the 4-lane Pilibhit-Khatima Highway. Additionally, he mentioned the decision to appoint the Public Works Department as the executing agency for the 2-lane tunnel project in Mussoorie.

The chief minister requested the prime minister allocate an additional 400 MW of power from coal-based plants in the Central Pool to the state. He also sought approval to operate a Jan Shatabdi train service between Tanakpur and Dehradun, a fast train connecting Tanakpur and New Delhi, and a direct train service from Dehradun to Haridwar and Ramnagar.

Furthermore, Dhami urged the regular maintenance of the Chinyalisaur airstrip by the Air Force, the upgradation of Jolly Grant Airport, and approval for the development and construction of various hydro power projects.

