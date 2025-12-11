Escort arrangements for school kids in Uttarakhand’s man-animal conflict areas

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed the forest department to introduce escort facilities for schoolchildren living in wildlife-affected regions and ordered the immediate removal of the Pauri district forest officer (DFO). The directives were issued during a detailed review meeting of the forest department held at the state secretariat. (HT sourced photo)

The directives were issued during a detailed review meeting of the forest department held at the state secretariat.

“In areas where the threat of wild animals is high, the Forest Department and district administration must jointly arrange escort facilities for schoolchildren traveling to and from school. We cannot allow children to risk their lives just to reach school. Escort arrangements must be made without delay”, Dhami said.

Dhami said preventing loss of human life must remain the government’s top priority and mandated swift and accountable action whenever wildlife poses a threat to people.

Dhami instructed officials that forest teams must reach the spot of any human-wildlife conflict incident within 30 minutes of receiving information.

He emphasised that responsibility for delays or negligence would be fixed directly on the concerned DFO and Ranger. He also directed officials to ensure that compensation and financial assistance are provided to affected families without delay.

Highlighting the surge in human-wildlife conflict incidents, particularly in Pauri district, the CM ordered the immediate removal of the Pauri DFO.

He said the situation required proactive leadership and immediate restructuring to ensure public safety.

The CM directed the forest department to draft a comprehensive policy within two weeks.

“The policy will focus on livelihood support, rehabilitation, and sustained assistance for affected households”, he said.