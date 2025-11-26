Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
Uttarakhand govt raises compensation for man-wildlife conflict deaths to 10 lakh

HT Correspondent
Nov 26, 2025 04:23 pm IST

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday approved an increase in compensation for families of those killed in man-wildlife conflict to 10 lakh. The previous amount of compensation paid was 6 lakh. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired the cabinet meeting where a number of key decisions were taken.

Officials aware of the matter said the hike was approved by amending Rule 9(1) of the Human-Wildlife Conflict Relief Distribution Fund Rules, 2024.

The proposal to enhance the compensation was earlier endorsed by the Governing Body of the Tiger Conservation Foundation for Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR).

In view of the sensitivity of such cases and repeated demands for enhancement, the compensation for loss of life in wildlife attacks has been increased to 10 lakh, officials said. The revised compensation will apply per deceased individual.

The cabinet also took a slew of decisions in the meeting. The cabinet granted conditional approval for employing women in night shifts, from 9pm to 6am, in shops and establishments across the state.

Officials said women can only be assigned night shifts after providing written consent, and employers must ensure adequate safety measures.

The move is aimed at increasing work opportunities for women, promoting gender equality, and supporting their economic empowerment.

To strengthen legal representation in the state’s courts, the cabinet also approved the creation of 46 additional posts of assistant prosecution officers in the first phase. These new posts will be distributed across four districts-Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

