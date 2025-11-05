Maha approves ₹11.25 crore in funds to address growing man-animal conflict in Pune district

PUNE: Following a surge in leopard attacks across Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed and Shirur talukas, the state government on Tuesday, November 4, approved ₹11.25 crore in funds for immediate and comprehensive measures to curb the growing man-animal conflict in Pune district. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by deputy chief minister and guardian minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai. Following surge in leopard attacks across Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed and Shirur talukas, the state government on Tuesday approved ₹11.25 crore for measures to curb man-animal conflict in Pune. (HT)

The meeting was attended by forests minister Ganesh Naik; former ministers Dilip Walse-Patil and Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil; and senior forest and district officials. Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi and superintendent of police Sandeep Singh Gill joined via video conferencing.

Pawar emphasised that preventing human casualties is the government’s top priority and urged citizens to remain calm. “The government is fully committed to protecting human lives while ensuring wildlife conservation. Immediate action will begin under the new fund allocation, and preventing loss of life remains our highest priority,” he said.

The decision to sanction funds follows sustained efforts by Ambegaon MLA Dilip Walse-Patil, who has repeatedly raised the issue with the government. The funds will strengthen rescue operations under the Junnar forest division which covers 611.22 square kilometres across four conflict-prone talukas (Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed and Shirur). The past few years have seen a sharp spike in leopard sightings in these talukas due to favourable conditions such as sugarcane cultivation, abundant water sources, and availability of prey. These factors have turned the region into a permanent leopard habitat, with forest officials estimating the leopard population at around 1,500.

Among measures to address the rising man-animal conflict in this region, the government has also approved several capacity-building initiatives. Naik has directed that 20 specialised rescue teams be deployed in the region with each team to include trained marksmen; trackers; and personnel equipped with tranquilising guns, rescue vehicles, advanced cameras, cages and other essential tools. The plan includes procurement of 500 cages, 20 tranquilising guns, 500 trap cameras, 250 live cameras, 500 high-power torches, 500 smart sticks, and 20 medical equipment kits. Each team will comprise five to six trained members. Pawar said that these comprehensive measures aim to create a safe distance between leopards and human settlements, relocate animals to suitable habitats, and minimise human casualties.

The move comes on the heels of recent leopard attacks that claimed several lives including those of a 13-year-old boy, an elderly woman, and a young girl in Shirur. Earlier, ₹2 crore had been allocated through the District Planning Committee (DPC) for the purchase of cages, and procurement orders have already been issued.