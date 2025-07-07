FIR against 200 people for pelting stones at Dehradun police amid protest over minor girl’s death

The Dehradun police on Monday registered an FIR against more than 200 people for allegedly pelting stones at police personnel, injuring five of them, during a protest over the suspicious death of a 13-year-old girl in Doiwala area of the city. Dehradun police personnel during a protest in the city. (ANI File Photo)

The family of the victim alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by two people. In their complaint, the family alleged that the girl went to a stone crushing unit around noon on Saturday where Mosin, and Mobin, sons of the stone crusher owner, sexually assaulted her, and killed her when she resisted.

The FIR, which also named 27 people, was registered under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115 (1) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 121 (2) (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 126 (2) (Wrongful restraint), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 191 (2) (Rioting), 221 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Sunday, a large number of protestors had gathered in Doiwala demanding justice for the deceased and action against the accused.

Rishikesh superintendent of police Jaya Baloni on Sunday said the police had registered an FIR under section 64 (1) (rape), 103 (1) (murder), 127 (2) (Wrongful confinement) of BNS and relevant sections of Pocso Act at Doiwala police station against Mosin and Mobin based on the complaint of the father of the deceased.

“Based on the complaint by the deceased’s family, we have registered the FIR at Doiwala police station. A special team has been constituted to probe the case. This team comprises officials from AHTU, SOG, the field unit in-charges, and local police. The team will conduct a detailed and qualitative analysis of all aspects of the incident and take necessary actions for effective evidence collection against all accused. Additionally, the other girls who were present with the victim at the time of the incident will be counselled by an independent counsellor to gather detailed information. All physical and electronic evidence and related information obtained will be scientifically examined and analysed,” Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said.

He said, “The crime scene has been sealed by the police, and the forensic team has carried out an inspection, including photography and videography.”

“Preliminary information from the postmortem suggests there was no evidence of sexual assault or physical injury. The final postmortem report is awaited, and further action in the case will be taken based on that,” the SSP said.