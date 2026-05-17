Fire reported near Mohali school; students evacuated safely

A fire was reported in a vacant plot adjoining PM Shri Government High School in Phase 5, Mohali, on Saturday, prompting the school authorities to safely evacuate around 250 students from classrooms as a precautionary measure. Authorities said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, no loss of life or damage was reported. (HT File)

The incident occurred during the school hours while classes were underway. Teachers noticed smoke and flames rising from the adjoining plot and immediately shifted students to a safe area inside the campus. Around 10 teachers were present at the school at the time.

After receiving information, the fire brigade from Phase 1 reached the spot and brought the blaze under control before it could spread towards the school building or nearby residential areas.

A fire department official said dry grass and waste material lying in the vacant plot caught fire. “The flames were controlled in time and no loss of life or damage was reported. The school staff also acted promptly by evacuating the students peacefully,” the official added.

Police and emergency response teams also reached the spot during the operation.

KK Saini, president of the Confederation of Greater Mohali Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) said the quick response of teachers and firefighters helped prevent the situation from escalating. “The staff ensured that children were moved out safely without panic, while the fire team contained the blaze before it spread further,” he said.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.