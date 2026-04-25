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Ground beneath Jodhimath is still sliding, monsoon may worsen risks: Experts

In January 2023, large cracks and fissures appeared in houses and on the ground, prompting authorities to evacuate residents to relief camps

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:40 pm IST
By Amit Bathla, Dehradun
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Three years after cracks appeared in homes and roads of Jyotirmath, previously Joshimath, in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, experts said the ground beneath the Himalayan town is still moving. They also warned that the upcoming monsoon could worsen the risks if precautionary measures are not strengthened.

State disaster management secretary said stabilisation efforts in the town are underway. (PTI)

Dr Vineet Kumar Gahalaut, director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said there was a misconception among people that sliding has stopped. “The movement is continuing, though at a very slow pace. Our concern is that with the monsoon, the pace may accelerate and some part may slip. There is a need to discuss, plan and implement measures for such a possible eventuality,” he said.

Gahalaut said the sliding process cannot not be stopped entirely and stressed the need for continuous monitoring of town’s geology.

“We need to work on what should be done in an unfavourable scenario rather than waiting for cracks to widen,” he said.

First case of crack in a house was reported from Jyotirmath’s Gandhi Nagar area in October 2021. In January 2023, large cracks and fissures appeared in houses and on the ground, prompting authorities to evacuate residents to relief camps and temporary shelters.

Also Read:Geological factors to rampant development: Decoding reasons for Joshimath crisis

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, a collective of citizens, raised questions over ongoing stabilisation works, alleging lack of transparency and delays in rehabilitation despite the Centre’s financial package for the town.

Atul Sati, convenor of the group, said implementation remained slow. He alleged that time was lost in the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs), while DPRs related to drainage and sewage systems remain unclear and stabilisation plans have not been made public.

The group also questioned the scientific basis of the ongoing works and the selection of sites for treatment, alleging that highly sensitive areas such as Singhdwar, Manoharbagh, and Ravigram have been left out.

It demanded that fresh scientific assessments and satellite studies conducted after January 2023 be incorporated into the stabilisation strategy.

The group also alleged that there has been little progress on compensation, land allotment, and valuation of affected properties, and demanded expedited rehabilitation measures and the early selection of land for resettlement.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Ground beneath Jodhimath is still sliding, monsoon may worsen risks: Experts
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