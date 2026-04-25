Three years after cracks appeared in homes and roads of Jyotirmath, previously Joshimath, in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, experts said the ground beneath the Himalayan town is still moving. They also warned that the upcoming monsoon could worsen the risks if precautionary measures are not strengthened.

State disaster management secretary said stabilisation efforts in the town are underway. (PTI)

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Dr Vineet Kumar Gahalaut, director of the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said there was a misconception among people that sliding has stopped. “The movement is continuing, though at a very slow pace. Our concern is that with the monsoon, the pace may accelerate and some part may slip. There is a need to discuss, plan and implement measures for such a possible eventuality,” he said.

Gahalaut said the sliding process cannot not be stopped entirely and stressed the need for continuous monitoring of town’s geology.

“We need to work on what should be done in an unfavourable scenario rather than waiting for cracks to widen,” he said.

First case of crack in a house was reported from Jyotirmath’s Gandhi Nagar area in October 2021. In January 2023, large cracks and fissures appeared in houses and on the ground, prompting authorities to evacuate residents to relief camps and temporary shelters.

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{{^usCountry}} Locals blamed unplanned construction, including hydropower project run by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for worsening the conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Locals blamed unplanned construction, including hydropower project run by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for worsening the conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A 2022 survey report by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) noted that unplanned developmental activities without due regard to bearing capacity have contributed in aggravating slope instability in the town. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 2022 survey report by Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) noted that unplanned developmental activities without due regard to bearing capacity have contributed in aggravating slope instability in the town. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A study conducted by a group of scientific and technical institutions attributed the crisis to town’s location on a slope over morainic deposits or loose sediments, population pressure, construction of multi-storey buildings and the absence of a system for proper disposal of water coming from the upper reaches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A study conducted by a group of scientific and technical institutions attributed the crisis to town’s location on a slope over morainic deposits or loose sediments, population pressure, construction of multi-storey buildings and the absence of a system for proper disposal of water coming from the upper reaches. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} State disaster management secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said stabilisation efforts in the town are underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State disaster management secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said stabilisation efforts in the town are underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Treatment of the town has started. Protective work is going on along the riverbank where subsidence has taken place. Around ₹100 crore has been sanctioned for that. The PWD [public works department] is also carrying out slope stabilisation work and funds have been provided. The work is progressing at pace,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Treatment of the town has started. Protective work is going on along the riverbank where subsidence has taken place. Around ₹100 crore has been sanctioned for that. The PWD [public works department] is also carrying out slope stabilisation work and funds have been provided. The work is progressing at pace,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read:Geological factors to rampant development: Decoding reasons for Joshimath crisis

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, a collective of citizens, raised questions over ongoing stabilisation works, alleging lack of transparency and delays in rehabilitation despite the Centre’s financial package for the town.

Atul Sati, convenor of the group, said implementation remained slow. He alleged that time was lost in the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs), while DPRs related to drainage and sewage systems remain unclear and stabilisation plans have not been made public.

The group also questioned the scientific basis of the ongoing works and the selection of sites for treatment, alleging that highly sensitive areas such as Singhdwar, Manoharbagh, and Ravigram have been left out.

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It demanded that fresh scientific assessments and satellite studies conducted after January 2023 be incorporated into the stabilisation strategy.

The group also alleged that there has been little progress on compensation, land allotment, and valuation of affected properties, and demanded expedited rehabilitation measures and the early selection of land for resettlement.

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