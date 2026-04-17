Chandigarh, Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, who has been booked for allegedly using indecent, obscene and offensive language from the stage during an event at a college in Dehradun, on Friday said he has expressed regret twice over the incident. Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma expresses regret over Dehradun event, cites threats to family

"What happened in Dehradun, I have expressed regret twice. I should not have said what I said through that platform," Sharma told reporters here.

The singer said he was mentally upset over an alleged threat to his family on the day of the event.

"My family was also disturbed after a threat had been given by a criminal who had called my brother in US saying that I should do an insurance of ₹20-25 crore so that my family does not face any problem later. He had issued the threat that he will not allow me to go back from Dehradun," Sharma said.

The incident took place on April 11 during an event organised by a students' union at Dehradun's DAV Post Graduate College.

Based on videos of the incident that surfaced on social media, as well as a written complaint filed by a representative of the 'Satyam Shivam' student organisation at the college, an FIR was registered against Sharma on April 12 at the Kotwali Dalanwala police station.

Dehradun Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said a case was registered under Sections 296 , 352 , 79 , and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation has been initiated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also attended the event but departed before the alleged misconduct took place.

Following the incident, the Haryana State Commission for Women summoned Sharma for allegedly using abusive language during the event and directed him to appear in person before the HSCW chairperson in Panchkula on April 18 to submit a detailed explanation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.