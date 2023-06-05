In Uttarkashi, police probe new posters that ask Muslim traders to leave: SP

DEHRADUN: The Uttarkashi police on Monday said they are making efforts to identify miscreants who put up posters in the town that asked traders from the Muslim community to leave the place before June 15 when a maha panchayat is scheduled to be held, police said. The offensive posters surfaced a week after a protest in Uttarkashi over the abduction of a 14-year-old girl turned violent after the protesters attacked shops and establishments owned by Muslims. A local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader said the posters were “put up by locals who want people from a particular community to leave the town...” (File)

“We have removed these posters and we are identifying the anti-social elements who put up the posters,” Uttarkashi superintendent of police (SP) Arpan Yaduvanshi said.

The district SP’s assurance to identify the miscreants came a day after the district police also promised to identify people who attacked shops and houses of Muslims during a procession by right-wing organisations against an alleged abduction attempt for which two men, including a Muslim, were arrested by police.

Ubed Khan (24), a local shopkeeper, and Jitender Saini (23), a motorcycle mechanic, were arrested by the police on May 27 for the alleged attempt to abduct the girl a day earlier.

There have been reports that some Muslim families have shifted out of the district for now in view of the continuing campaign, a claim contested by the district police.

Virender Rana, a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader, said the posters were “put up by locals who want people from a particular community to leave the town to ensure peace and communal harmony. First, they came here under the pretext of business, and trade but eventually started targeting girls, women from our community.”

Saleem (35), a garment-shop owner in Purola, who moved to his brother’s house in Dehradun, said he didn’t want to immediately return due to the communal tension. “If they want us to leave the ‘Pahad’ (hills), the authorities should compensate us for the properties owned by us.”

Some families from the Muslim community on Monday handed over a representation to the SDM Purola to seek security from the administration so that they can reopen their shops. The shopkeepers said they were losing money due to the closure of their shops since May 29 and needed to resume work. HT has reviewed a copy of the memorandum.