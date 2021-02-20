IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Mahakumbh: U'khand Police to monitor social media, share intel with other states
DGP Ashok Kumar (centre) chairing the inter-state coordination meeting for Mahakumbh on Friday evening. (HT Photo)
DGP Ashok Kumar (centre) chairing the inter-state coordination meeting for Mahakumbh on Friday evening. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Mahakumbh: U'khand Police to monitor social media, share intel with other states

Intelligence sharing between various agencies and states will take place to check any anti-national activities during the Mahakumbh.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST

To ensure the security and safety of the devotees coming to attend the upcoming Haridwar Mahakumbh, the state police, in coordination with other neighbouring state police departments, would monitor social media and share intelligence on any anti-national activities during the mega-event, said police officials.

The decision was taken during an inter-state coordination meeting between Uttarakhand Police and other state police departments along with Central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Railway Protection Force.

The states and Union territories that attended the meeting included Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

State director general of police Ashok Kumar, who chaired the meeting, said, "The motive of the meeting was to ensure coordination between the aforementioned departments and agencies to make the Mahakumbh a successful event."

"During the meeting, several decisions were taken from the security point of view which included intelligence sharing between various agencies on any anti-national activities during the Mahakumbh, social media monitoring by every state and strict adherence to the Mahakumbh SOP for Covid-19," said Kumar.

Also read: Military commanders discuss further disengagement in eastern Ladakh


Informing that the state police is going to use several new methods and techniques for crowd management in this Mahakumbh, Kumar said, "All the police departments of neighbouring states will help in managing the traffic on the roads leading to Haridwar by deploying cranes and ambulance."

The state top cop also said that there would be a complete prohibition on VIP movement during the Shahi Snaans in the Mahakumbh. "If any VIP wants to attend the shahi snaans (royal baths) then he has to attend it like a normal devotee."

"Apart from this, to enhance coordination, it has been decided that every officer from state and Central agencies would be appointed as a nodal officer in Mahakumbh coordination committee.

He also informed that the state police would also form a separate Facebook page on Mahakumbh to share relevant details with the devotees. Apart from that, they can also know more about the mega event through the state police's Twitter handle.

The development has come after reports emerged that the four-month event would be cut down to only about a month from April 2-April 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as per the Hindu calendar, it used to commence from Makar Sakranti in January till April 30.

About a week ago, the state government issued the SOP for the Covid-19 pandemic to be followed during the Mahakumbh mela.

Under the SOP, the state government made it mandatory for all the devotees to carry an RT-PCR negative test report of Covid-19 with a 72 hours validity. It also asked all the devotees to get a medical report from a competent medical authority on the lines of Amaranth Yatra before coming to attend the mega-event in Haridwar. The mela authorities would strictly heck the aforementioned reports, and no devotee shall be allowed to attend the event without the reports.

Similarly, the state government would also discourage devotees aged above 65 years, pregnant women and children less than 10 years from attending the event. To ensure the health and safety of the health and frontline workers to be deployed in the Mahakumbh, the state would deploy only the vaccinated ones.

All complainants to get receiving in police stations

State DGP Ashok Kumar on Saturday said that to ensure that all the complainants coming to lodge their complaints are being heard by the police stations concerned, the complainants will get a receiving after their complaints are lodged.

"In a bid to work towards more public-centric policing, all complainants will be getting a receiving. This will be ensured by the personnel of the Women Help Desk of the police station concerned in the state," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haridwar mahakumbh 2021
Close
Image for representation.(Representative image)
Image for representation.(Representative image)
dehradun news

2 Uttarakhand men crushed to death under dumper after their bike hits Nilgai

By Mohan Rajput, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:15 PM IST
  • The men belonged to Ratanpura village under Bazpur police station and were on their way to Garjiya temple of Ramnagar in Nainital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
dehradun news

46-year-old killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Rudrapur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • The leopard dragged her to the forest area and ate her body parts. Her head was found severed from her body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganga to mark "Mauni Amavasya" during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganga to mark "Mauni Amavasya" during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
dehradun news

Kumbh preparations in Haridwar underway; registration, Covid-19 report mandatory

ANI, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and have a Covid-19 negative report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla. (HT Archive)
BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla. (HT Archive)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Row over proposed name change of medical college in Rudrapur

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The local zila panchayat on Tuesday passed a resolution to name Rudrapur’s Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Government Medical College after the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
READ FULL STORY
Close
The eight-member High Attitude Rescue Team (HART) of SDRF, including Everest summiteers.(HT Photo)
The eight-member High Attitude Rescue Team (HART) of SDRF, including Everest summiteers.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Everest summiteers to IITian top cop: People at forefront of U'khand rescue ops

By Kalyan Das, Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • HT spoke to some of the main rescuers and officers on the frontline who are leading and coordinating the search and rescue operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with the National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in the Chamoli district for the past 10 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of NDRF searches with the help of dogs at Raini Village in Chamoli. (ANI Photo)
A team of NDRF searches with the help of dogs at Raini Village in Chamoli. (ANI Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand tragedy: 5 more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 56

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:22 AM IST
  • Among the five bodies, three were recovered from the 1.7 kilometre-long Tapovan tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traders showering flowers on pilgrims as part of opposing SOP on Mahakumbh fair in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Traders showering flowers on pilgrims as part of opposing SOP on Mahakumbh fair in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Agitators' shower flowers on pilgrims in a unique way to protest Mahakumbh SOP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Haridwar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:24 PM IST
  • Locals, traders, among others, expressed their displeasure on restrictions imposed on pilgrims and tourists for Mahakumbh fair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ongoing multi-agency rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel in Chamoli district's Joshimath.(PTI Photo)
The ongoing multi-agency rescue operation at Tapovan Tunnel in Chamoli district's Joshimath.(PTI Photo)
dehradun news

Matri Sadan to resume agitation for closure of hydropower projects on Ganga

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:21 PM IST
  • From February 23, a seer of the Matri Sadan ashram will go on an agitation demanding scrapping of all hydropower projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers recovering a body from the tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project in Tapovan on Sunday morning. (HT Photo)
Rescue workers recovering a body from the tunnel at NTPC's hydel power project in Tapovan on Sunday morning. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Chamoli tragedy: After 7 days, 12 more bodies recovered including 5 from Tapovan

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:26 PM IST
  • The five bodies in the tunnel were recovered after the rescue workers cleared the muck inside at a distance of about 130 metres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand high court at Nainital. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Uttarakhand high court at Nainital. (HT FILE PHOTO)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand law to levy water tax on hydropower projects in state held valid

By Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • The court also vacated an interim order issued by a coordinate bench of Uttarakhand HC in 2016 directing authorities concerned not to take coercive measures for recovery of the water tax demand from the petitioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
The lake formed in Rishi Ganga catchment area above Raini village.(SDRF)
The lake formed in Rishi Ganga catchment area above Raini village.(SDRF)
dehradun news

'No new lake, it's part of bigger one that caused Chamoli disaster': Experts

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • Reports emerged about the formation of a "new" glacial lake in the Rishi Ganga catchment area, about six kilometres above Raini village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the lake near Raini was being monitored through satellites and assured that there was nothing to be worried about.(PTI)
Earlier, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the lake near Raini was being monitored through satellites and assured that there was nothing to be worried about.(PTI)
dehradun news

Chamoli glacier burst: Water being discharged from newly formed lake, says DGP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:16 PM IST
A total of 166 people are missing while 38 have died in the disaster till now. Rescue operations entered the seventh day and efforts were on towards drilling another hole into the Tapovan tunnel so that a camera could be placed to get updates of the 25-35 people that are stuck inside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence research and development organisation (DRDO) scientists talk with an emergency and rescue official after arriving near Tapovan tunnel, where dozens are still feared to be trapped, during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district on February 12, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7. (Photo by Virender SINGH NEGI / AFP)(AFP)
Defence research and development organisation (DRDO) scientists talk with an emergency and rescue official after arriving near Tapovan tunnel, where dozens are still feared to be trapped, during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district on February 12, 2021 following a flash flood thought to have been caused when a glacier burst on February 7. (Photo by Virender SINGH NEGI / AFP)(AFP)
dehradun news

Hole drilled in Tapovan tunnel for possible location of trapped men

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:44 AM IST
However, efforts were afoot on Saturday to widen the hole so that a camera could be inserted into the tunnel to get a clue of the trapped men, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue workers drilling inside the tunnel on Friday.(HT Photo )
Rescue workers drilling inside the tunnel on Friday.(HT Photo )
dehradun news

Chamoli tragedy: Rescue agencies change tactic, focus on drilling into tunnel

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Till Friday evening, three more bodies had been recovered, taking the confirmed death toll to 38.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP