Mahakumbh: U'khand Police to monitor social media, share intel with other states

To ensure the security and safety of the devotees coming to attend the upcoming Haridwar Mahakumbh, the state police, in coordination with other neighbouring state police departments, would monitor social media and share intelligence on any anti-national activities during the mega-event, said police officials.

The decision was taken during an inter-state coordination meeting between Uttarakhand Police and other state police departments along with Central agencies like the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Railway Protection Force.

The states and Union territories that attended the meeting included Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.

State director general of police Ashok Kumar, who chaired the meeting, said, "The motive of the meeting was to ensure coordination between the aforementioned departments and agencies to make the Mahakumbh a successful event."

"During the meeting, several decisions were taken from the security point of view which included intelligence sharing between various agencies on any anti-national activities during the Mahakumbh, social media monitoring by every state and strict adherence to the Mahakumbh SOP for Covid-19," said Kumar.

Informing that the state police is going to use several new methods and techniques for crowd management in this Mahakumbh, Kumar said, "All the police departments of neighbouring states will help in managing the traffic on the roads leading to Haridwar by deploying cranes and ambulance."

The state top cop also said that there would be a complete prohibition on VIP movement during the Shahi Snaans in the Mahakumbh. "If any VIP wants to attend the shahi snaans (royal baths) then he has to attend it like a normal devotee."

"Apart from this, to enhance coordination, it has been decided that every officer from state and Central agencies would be appointed as a nodal officer in Mahakumbh coordination committee.

He also informed that the state police would also form a separate Facebook page on Mahakumbh to share relevant details with the devotees. Apart from that, they can also know more about the mega event through the state police's Twitter handle.

The development has come after reports emerged that the four-month event would be cut down to only about a month from April 2-April 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as per the Hindu calendar, it used to commence from Makar Sakranti in January till April 30.

About a week ago, the state government issued the SOP for the Covid-19 pandemic to be followed during the Mahakumbh mela.

Under the SOP, the state government made it mandatory for all the devotees to carry an RT-PCR negative test report of Covid-19 with a 72 hours validity. It also asked all the devotees to get a medical report from a competent medical authority on the lines of Amaranth Yatra before coming to attend the mega-event in Haridwar. The mela authorities would strictly heck the aforementioned reports, and no devotee shall be allowed to attend the event without the reports.

Similarly, the state government would also discourage devotees aged above 65 years, pregnant women and children less than 10 years from attending the event. To ensure the health and safety of the health and frontline workers to be deployed in the Mahakumbh, the state would deploy only the vaccinated ones.

All complainants to get receiving in police stations

State DGP Ashok Kumar on Saturday said that to ensure that all the complainants coming to lodge their complaints are being heard by the police stations concerned, the complainants will get a receiving after their complaints are lodged.

"In a bid to work towards more public-centric policing, all complainants will be getting a receiving. This will be ensured by the personnel of the Women Help Desk of the police station concerned in the state," he added.

