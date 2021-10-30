Man stabs daughter to death for marrying against his wish, son-in-law hurt

Angered by his daughter’s decision to marry for love, a man, along with his son, attacked his daughter and son-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon in Kathgodam area of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district on Friday evening. The daughter died on spot in the attack while the son-in-law was injured and has been admitted to a government hospital in a critical condition, said police.

Jagdish Chandra, superintendent of police (city) Haldwani said, “On Friday evening, a father, along with his son, attacked his daughter and son-in-law in Kathgodam area. The girl died on the spot while son-in-law has been injured in the incident.”

Chandra said Salman, 24, resident of Kathgodam had an affair with Kainaat, 21, from the same neighbourhood. “Both got married one and a half months ago without informing their family members. On this, the families of both the boy and the girl were accusing each other. Once there was a fight in both the families wherein the boy’s mother got hurt. Police registered an FIR in the matter. Later, the two sides reached a consensus. After this, Salman started living in rented accommodation in the same locality,” he said.

Chandra said on Friday evening, Salman and Kainaat were standing outside their rented accommodation. “Suddenly Kainat’s father Saleem and her brother Alam reached the spot with sharp-edged weapons. Before the newlyweds could understand anything, the father-son duo attacked them. The father stabbed his daughter repeatedly with a knife. At the same time, his son attacked his brother-in-law with blows. Hearing their screams, when the boy’s father and brother rushed to the spot, the girl’s father and brother fled the spot.”

“The boy’s family members took him to the hospital by a tempo. Meanwhile, finding the girl alone, her father and brother came back and hit her on the neck. Due to this, the girl died on the spot,” the SP said.

After getting information about the incident, the police force rushed to the spot. The girl’s body was taken into possession and sent for the post-mortem.

Both the accused are absconding. The police have registered a case against the father-son duo on the complaint of the boy’s mother, said Chandra.

He said they have registered a case against both the accused under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).