Dehradun, The Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority has rejected the building permit for a proposed commercial project near the Indian Military Academy here, following security concerns raised by the army. MDDA rejects commercial project near IMA-Dehradun over security clearance lapse

The authority issued a rejection letter to builder Shivam Aggarwal on April 15 after he failed to obtain a mandatory no-objection certificate from the IMA for the "mixed-use building" at Navyug Enclave on GMS Road.

The MDDA noted that the builder was granted a two-month window to procure the clearance, but failed to do so.

Internal correspondence from the Station Headquarters, Dehradun Cantt, dated February 2026, revealed that the IMA raised a "security violation" alert after seeing advertisements for the "Doon Curve" project.

Military authorities said the construction site in Panditwari falls within a high-security sensitive zone. According to defence ministry guidelines dated May 18, 2011, any construction within 100 metres of a defence establishment requires mandatory security clearance from the local military authority.

The policy strictly prohibits single-storey buildings within 100 metres and four-storey structures within 500 metres of defence land. The IMA, in a letter to the MDDA and the Dehradun District Magistrate, questioned how the project was initially processed without its observation.

"The proposal is in contravention to the existing policy guidelines, particularly those related to constructions in proximity to defence land and the mandatory requirement of obtaining prior clearance/NOC from the LMA," the IMA stated in its observation.

The academy further cited a September 2023 MDDA directive stating that no house or construction plan should be sanctioned or approved without prior IMA clearance.

According to MDDA officials, the builder did not resolve formal objections raised by the IMA in letters dated February 3 and 4, 2026.

"For the above-mentioned reasons, it is not possible to consider your application towards construction permits; therefore, your building map is rejected," the authority told the builder in the rejection letter.

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