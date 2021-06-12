Mobile app fraud: Uttarakhand Police identify two Chinese accused

The Uttarakhand Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has identified two Chinese citizens among the accused in the alleged mobile application fraud and crypto-currency-based money laundering racket.

Additional director general (law & order) Abhinav Kumar on Friday said the two have been identified on the basis of “technical evidence”.

The STF on Wednesday said it has busted the racket which allegedly duped people of ₹360 crore across India through the application, which fraudulently promised double returns on their money invested in 15 days.

It has arrested an accused identified Pawan Kumar Pandey from Noida in the case.

Kumar said the two Chinese accused are based in Hong Kong. He added that they have “clear traces” that the money duped was being transferred to bank accounts through online payment gateways from where it was converted into cryptocurrencies. Kumar said it was then encashed into local currencies in China by the key accused.

He added they have also found five similar apps. “After this racket was busted, we have so far received 55 more similar complaints in which cases have been registered in four of them.”

Kumar said the fraud is serious involving many foreign citizens. He added they are coordinating with the central agencies for their assistance.

Kumar said a second accused identified as Rakesh Bairagi was arrested from Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh. “He was the director of two companies and was receiving the fraud money in the bank accounts... Financial transactions worth ₹57 crore have been found through his bank account,” said Kumar.

Uttarakhand police chief Ashok Kumar on Wednesday said the racket was busted during the probe into a complaint submitted by two Haridwar residents.