Newly elected representatives must work in mission mode for cleanliness, drug de-addiction: CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday appealed to newly elected public representatives of urban local bodies to rise above party politics and pledge to work in a mission mode in the decisive war against drug abuse, cleanliness drive and raising awareness under the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini during the swearing-in ceremony in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan times)

Speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected mayors of urban local bodies, presidents and members of municipal councils and municipalities in Panchkula, chief minister said the recently concluded civic elections have proved that the people of the state want development, transparency and good governance.

He urged all the representatives to work towards making the cities prosperous, clean, safe, drug-free and self-reliant.

Describing cities as the pride of the state and country, the chief minister said people coming from outside assess the prosperity of the city only by looking at the development there. In this direction, all the newly elected representatives have become the sentinels of this prosperity of Haryana. He said the responsibility of implementing development works of the government in the cities lies on all of them.

“Under the leadership of all the newly elected mayors, pradhans and members, the cities of Haryana will work rapidly towards making Haryana a developed state,” Saini said adding that it is the responsibility of the newly elected public representatives to clean their corporation, municipality and city council and live up to the expectations of the people.

They should take a pledge that their municipality, city council and municipal corporation should become number one in cleanliness, he said.

Saini said the “Manas Portal” has been created to share information about drugs, which is monitored by Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah from time to time. He urged people to use the Manas portal if drugs are sold anywhere in their ward or area.

Stating that as chief minister he represents 2.80 crore people of the state, he said that similarly all the elected representatives should work to bring development works on the ground without any discrimination.

The chief minister said the government has made provisions in the state budget to make the urban bodies self-reliant. Also, many steps have been taken by the state government for decentralisation of powers in urban local bodies.

He said for the coming financial year; the budget of the Urban Local Bodies department has been increased to ₹5,666 crore so that development works can be accelerated further.

On this occasion, he also released ₹587 crore to all the bodies for development works under the State Finance Commission. The chief minister also launched the website and other portals of the urban local bodies department through an online medium.

Urban local bodies minister Vipul Goel said the newly elected representatives must live up to the expectations and aspirations of the people.

He said the work of taking the government’s schemes to the public and solving the small problems of the public is the responsibility of all the representatives.