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Online classes begin as three Almora schools shut over wildlife threat

On May 3, Mahipal Singh (50) was killed in a wild animal attack, following which the education authorities ordered the closure of schools

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:04 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Rudrapur
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Online classes begin in three schools in Uttarakhand’s Almora district’s Salt area after they were closed due to human-wildlife conflict, officials said on Monday.

Earlier, forest guards escorted students to school. (Representative Image/File Photo)

“We have decided to provide online study facilities to children during the school closure in our area so that their studies are not affected. Schools have been closed to avert any man-animal conflict,” said Heera Devi, president of the school management committee (SMC), Government Junior High School, Tadam village in Salt block.

Earlier, forest guards escorted students to school. On May 3, Mahipal Singh (50) was killed in a wild animal attack, following which education authorities ordered the closure of schools in the area.

Also Read:Leopard attacks motorcyclist in Ambegaon, one injured

According to officials, the Tadam gram panchayat has three schools-- two government primary schools in Borda and Ghijira and a government junior high school in Ghijira-- which have been closed indefinitely. Some students from the area who study at the Government Inter College in Bhaunkhal also stopped attending classes due to safety concerns.

 
almora district human-wildlife conflict uttarakhand
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Online classes begin as three Almora schools shut over wildlife threat
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Online classes begin as three Almora schools shut over wildlife threat
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