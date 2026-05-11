Online classes begin as three Almora schools shut over wildlife threat

Online classes begin in three schools in Uttarakhand’s Almora district’s Salt area after they were closed due to human-wildlife conflict, officials said on Monday.

Earlier, forest guards escorted students to school. (Representative Image/File Photo)

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“We have decided to provide online study facilities to children during the school closure in our area so that their studies are not affected. Schools have been closed to avert any man-animal conflict,” said Heera Devi, president of the school management committee (SMC), Government Junior High School, Tadam village in Salt block.

Earlier, forest guards escorted students to school. On May 3, Mahipal Singh (50) was killed in a wild animal attack, following which education authorities ordered the closure of schools in the area.

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According to officials, the Tadam gram panchayat has three schools-- two government primary schools in Borda and Ghijira and a government junior high school in Ghijira-- which have been closed indefinitely. Some students from the area who study at the Government Inter College in Bhaunkhal also stopped attending classes due to safety concerns.

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{{^usCountry}} In its Monday meeting, the SMC, with the consent of teachers, decided to conduct online classes so that the closure does not affect students’ academic progress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its Monday meeting, the SMC, with the consent of teachers, decided to conduct online classes so that the closure does not affect students’ academic progress. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the forest department intensified efforts to capture the animal. Officials said camera traps and cages have been installed in the area, while three veterinary teams have been deployed to tranquilise the animal. Teams of forest personnel are also patrolling the area to monitor wildlife movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the forest department intensified efforts to capture the animal. Officials said camera traps and cages have been installed in the area, while three veterinary teams have been deployed to tranquilise the animal. Teams of forest personnel are also patrolling the area to monitor wildlife movement. {{/usCountry}}

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