Online registration for Char Dham Yatra to begin on April 15

The online registration for the Char Dham Yatra will begin from April 15, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) said on Wednesday. The pilgrimage for the four Dhams, including the Hemkund Sahib, will commence on May 10. Devotees going to Kedarnath Temple as part of their Char Dham Yatra in Rudraprayag. (ANI File Photo)

“The mandatory online registration will start from April 15 after the announcement of the auspicious time for the opening of the portals of the Yamunotri Dham by the temple priests on April 14. The offline registration will start at 8-10 centres from Rishikesh and subsequently Haridwar,” UTDB joint director Yogendra Gangwar said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Stating that the preparations for registration are being finalised, he said that pilgrims can register through the website, app, toll-free number and WhatsApp.

“Currently, no provision has been made to limit the number at any Dham and any such provision will be considered later after assessing the registrations,” he said.

People can register online from the tourism website at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in and the official WhatsApp numbers and through toll free numbers which will be released prior to the start of registration.

“During registration, pilgrims should enter their correct mobile number, carry warm clothes and umbrella, etc., and collect their ‘darshan’ tokens from the Dham itself. Passengers with medical history should carry their medicines and if any pilgrim feels unwell, they should avoid the journey after consultation from the medical staff deployed on the Yatra route,” Gangwar said.

Arrangements for helicopter services have also been made by the government and passengers booking through heliyatra.irctc.co.in should avoid booking helicopter tickets from unauthorised persons offering darshan for the Char Dham Yatra route, officials said.

“The online registration for Hemkunt Sahib Yatra will also begin from April 15, and the portal of the shrine will open on May 25. Apart from the helicopter service from Govind Ghat to Ghangria, this year pilgrims will also be provided added helicopter service from Gauchar to Ghangria and Badrinath shrine,” NS Bindra, president Hemkunt Sahib Gurudwara Management Trust, said.

At present, the route is covered in snow and the snow-cleaning work will begin from April 15. Army personnel along with the district administration authorities will be roped in for the work, Bindra added.

The portals of Gangotri shrine will open at 12.25pm on May 10, while the exact time for opening the portals of Yamunotri Dham shrine, which will also open on May 10, will be announced on April 14 by the temple priests’ community at Kharsali, the winter abode of the Goddess Yamuna.

The portal of Kedarnath shrine will open on May 10 and the Bhairavnath prayers will be held on May 5 at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath. The Panchmukhi palanquin of the deity will leave Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath on May 6 and reach the Kedarnath shrine on May 9 in the evening.

“The portal for the Badrinath shrine will open on May 12 at 6am and the Tel Kalash yatra ceremony will begin on April 25,” Harish Gaur, media-in charge of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, said.

Char Dham shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November). The portals of Badrinath Dham will be opened at 6 am on May 12 this year.

The yatra set an all-time record last year, with more than 5.6 million people participating in the annual pilgrimage. In 2022, over 4.6 million pilgrims had visited the four revered Himalayan shrines.