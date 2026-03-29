Dehradun, A Provincial Guards Force jawan, who was taken into police custody here on charges of creating a ruckus, died under suspicious circumstances at the Raipur police station, officials said on Sunday. PRD jawan dies in Dehradun police custody; inquiry ordered

Superintendent of Police Jaya Baluni said that the police were alerted by Mahadev Petrol Pump in Ladpur on Saturday evening when Sunil Raturi,45, refused to pay after refuelling his vehicle and misbehaved with the staff while intoxicated.

"Upon arrival, the police attempted to reason with Raturi, but when he remained uncooperative, he was taken into custody, and his vehicle was impounded," Baluni said.

Following his detention, a breathalyser test confirmed that Raturi was under the influence of alcohol. A case was registered against him under the Motor Vehicles Act, and he was placed in the lock-up after creating commotion, she said.

"Shortly after, the police personnel found him unconscious in the lock-up and rushed him to Coronation Hospital, where he was declared dead," Baluni added.

Meanwhile, Raturi's family has alleged that he committed suicide while in police custody and demanded strict action against the officers involved.

Dehradun SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal ordered an inquiry into the incident, emphasising that the investigation would be conducted in adherence to the guidelines set by the National Human Rights Commission .

He said, "An inquiry will be conducted by a judicial magistrate, and the post-mortem will be carried out by a panel of doctors."

Dobal also confirmed that, to ensure impartiality, three police personnel, including the Raipur station in-charge, have been sent to the police lines with immediate effect.

PRD personnel are deployed to assist police in various tasks. They are also stationed at many government institutions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.