Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu garners support from Uttarakhand MLAs, MPs

Droupadi Murmu, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate, visited Dehradun on Monday to garner support from legislators and parliamentarians for the July 18 presidential elections. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received her at Jolly Grant Airport.

Murmu and Dhami paid homage to the martyrs of the statehood movement at the memorial site at Dehradun Collectorate. Activists from the Tribal Morcha took out a rally in her support till the CM’s office.

Following this, Murmu and Dhami held meetings with MPs and MLAs of Uttarakhand at the Chief Sevak Sadan. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP state in-charge Dushyant Gautam, co-in-charge Rekha Verma, state BJP president Madan Kaushik, we among those present on the occasion.

Kaushik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda for choosing Murmu the presidential candidate, and said that her selection from the tribal community is a historic decision.

He added that all the present at the meeting extended their full support for her candidature. Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition’s candidate for the presidential polls.